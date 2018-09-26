Around the NFL

Patriots 'not worried' about Josh Gordon catching up

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 01:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Wide receiver Josh Gordon's live-action debut in a New England Patriots uniform was put on hold in Week 3.

Gordon, who dealt with a hamstring injury last week, was inactive after joining the Patriots via trade from the Cleveland Browns early in the week. He will have the remainder of the week to show he's healthy enough to play and now it's a matter for the Patriots to figure out how to incorporate the talented wide receiver within the offensive scheme.

"In terms of what he brings and his role and all that, I think that's still to be determined here as we get closer and closer to him actually being able to be active," offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters during a Monday teleconference. "I think he's learning.

"You know, look, it's not easy to come in in the middle of the week and try to pick everything up immediately ... .But, he's doing a really good job of working hard at that and trying to get himself caught up so that he knows what to do when he's out there and can do it at a dependable level."

There is a learning curve for Gordon to overcome as he acclimates to a new offensive scheme, but McDaniels doesn't believe there will be issues.

"I'm not worried at all about Josh's ability to pick up our system," McDaniels told reporters. "He's already demonstrated an ability to do that. I think he'll be fine and the guys we have are doing the same thing."

During a guest appearance on Westwood One's Monday Night Football broadcast, quarterback Tom Brady echoed McDaniels' point of view on Gordon absorbing the playbook.

Brady also said he didn't want to place any expectations on the wide receiver once Gordon gets on the field.

"I'm not going to make any projections or expectations," Brady said, via NBC Sports Boston. "I just met him a week ago. He's working to learn. He's working to [learn] how we do things. Whenever he's back healthy and out there, that's when we get to work and see what we're all capable of when we're out there. It's just a work in progress. We're working through a lot of things."

Meanwhile, Brady is correct in pointing out the Patriots need to fine tune operational levels on the football field, especially a passing game currently ranked 26th in the league, averaging 202.3 yards per game.

Without a consistent option among the wide receiver group, opponents have successfully taken away tight end Rob Gronkowski and the strategy worked to perfection in the Patriots' loss to the Detroit Lions. Brady finished the contest completing 14 of 26 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Given his career 17.3 yards per catch average, the explosive Gordon would've helped taking pressure off of Gronkowksi with the double teams, a scenario that could happen in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins provided Gordon is healthy and understands what is expected in the offense.

The Patriots' passing game will have another boost once wide receiver Julian Edelman returns from a four-game suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

