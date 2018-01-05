 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots: No strife between Kraft, Belichick, Brady

Published: Jan 05, 2018 at 09:28 AM
Author Image
Austin Knoblauch

The New England Patriots insist there's no rift in the working relationship between owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

In response to recent reports regarding their relationship within the team, Kraft, Belichick and Brady issued a joint statement Friday:

"For the past 18 years the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."

The statement comes hours after ESPN, citing unnamed sources, published a story detailing supposed tension within the team. The story looked at alleged differences between Belichick and Brady regarding the role of Alex Guerrero -- the quarterback's fitness coach and business partner -- within the team. It also examined a purported disagreement between Belichick and Kraft regarding the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady addressed the reports while speaking with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio on Saturday. When asked if he believed the Patriots were a fractured group, he responded, "I don't think so. Only if we let it," per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I think, for so long, we've proven that we ignore the noise, do our job, speak for ourselves, and focus on what we need to do to help the team win.

"Along with winning and great success comes a lot of things," Brady said. "I think for a long time we've done a great job of winning games and it forces people to be creative with what they talk about and the things they write and the things they may speculate on."

Brady went on to praise his relationship with Belichick.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Belichick," Brady said. "We've worked together for 18 years. There's no coach I'd rather play for, and I've loved my experience here. I certainly couldn't be the player I am today without playing for such a great coach. ... We've had a great season thus far and hopefully we can write a great ending to this particular chapter this season by going out and playing great in the playoffs."

Brady wasn't the only one to discuss the reports. Kraft again refuted the claims made in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB:

"Until Monday at the trade deadline -- I believe that was Oct. 30 -- the last time I talked to Bill [Belichick] about Jimmy's situation was in a group with Bill, [club president] Jonathan [Kraft], [director of player personnel] Nick Caserio ... a small group of us, I think in June. That is the last time I talked to Bill about it. I would see Nick occasionally and say, 'Anything going on?'

"I assumed once the season started, we'd talk again at the end of the season about it. The next time I spoke with Bill about it was the Monday before the trade deadline. He called me on that Monday and said he got a deal with San Francisco, Jimmy for a second-round pick and [quarterback] Brian Hoyer. Turns out they had to cut Hoyer and then we got him. But really, this was basically a second-round pick and Brian Hoyer for Jimmy. Bill asked me if I was OK with this. I was really taken aback a little bit. I wanted to think about it. I talked to Jonathan, who was OK with it, and I called Bill back and said, 'OK.'"

Belichick, Brady and Kraft haven't said anything publicly about divisions within the team. Last month, Brady acknowledged to reporters he had spoken to Belichick about Guerrero's role within the team but did not elaborate.

"I have a lot of conversations with him," Brady said. "Those are private between he and I, and I don't think anyone knows what we talk about. Certainly I've never talked about it. He's never talked about it."

New England is sitting out Wild Card Weekend for the eighth straight season after going 13-3 en route to capturing an AFC East title and home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears sign rookie TE Sam Roush

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Derek Carr: Multiple NFL teams reached out, but would take 'special situation' to unretire

Speaking on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, retired QB Derek Carr said clubs reached out this offseason and wouldn't completely slam the door on a return if the perfect situation arose.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 80-71: Jordan Love makes 3rd straight ranking; a first for Zay Flowers

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Saquon Barkley pitches LeBron James on bringing title to Philadelphia: 'You'd be remembered forever'

NBA superstar LeBron James is officially a free agent, with the Philadelphia 76ers one of his rumored landing spots. Eagles RB Saquon Barkley pitched basketball's best on joining Philly's NBA franchise.

news

Titans to curtail Jeffery Simmons' snaps to keep star DT fresh for key moments

The Tennessee Titans plan to reduce Jeffery Simmons' snaps to ensure he's at full force for big moments. Simmons has played at least 80% of available snaps since 2020.

news

Zach Allen expects Broncos to break team record for sacks in 2026

The Denver Broncos came up five sacks shy of breaking the all-time team sack record held by the 1984 Bears.

news

One-time Bills hopeful Gable Steveson ready for much-anticipated UFC debut

The Buffalo Bills are releasing Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson, who had signed with the team as a defensive lineman in May.

news

Vikings' QB battle: Kevin O'Connell looking for either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy to set 'standard'

Training camp is mere weeks away, meaning the QB battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is due to resume soon. Just don't make it sound unique when discussing the matter with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Brandin Cooks turning pain of playoff heartbreak into motivation, hopes to return to Bills in 2026

Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks -- whose hands were last to touch the final football the Bills possessed in the 2025 season -- is preparing for his 13th NFL season, another go-around in what will be his 34th year of life.

news

NFL news roundup: Washington to retire Riggins' No. 44; Brissett works out with Cards WRs amid dispute

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals LT Paris Johnson has mindset to be '$40 million man,' like top opposing pass rushers

The pass rush market continues to explode, with edges making north of $40M per year, led by Will Anderson's $50M average. Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. believes that to block those players, one must have a $40M mentality.

news

Ty Simpson: Learning Rams offense like 'drinking from a fire hydrant'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson is taking on the tall task of learning Sean McVay's offense in hopes of winning the backup quarterback job during training camp.