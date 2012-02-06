Patriots' mystifying game plan, Eli's excellence and much more

Weatherford is clearly a solid candidate for the Unsung Hero of the Game, but Hynoski and linebacker Chase Blackburn deserve consideration, as well. Hynoski had two receptions for 19 yards (breaking a few tackles in the process), but his real contribution was lead-blocking for Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs. Hynoski's ability to read the defense and get up on linebackers was impressive. When I talked with Giants All-Pro guard Chris Snee after the game, he couldn't say enough about Hynoski's blocking. And don't forget: The rookie fullback saved the day by recovering a Nicks fumble, eventually leading to a Giant field goal. Meanwhile, Blackburn wasn't even on the team most of the year. But he stayed ready, working out at home (while teaching) and hoping the phone would ring. It did. After the game, Michael Boley told me Blackburn was always bragging about his basketball skills. Well, that "box-out rebound" interception against a much taller Rob Gronkowski verified these hoop claims.