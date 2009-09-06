Patriots must protect Brady; Eli has enough receiver options

3. Tough acts to follow: We were all impressed with the great job Atlanta's Mike Smith, Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Miami's Tony Sparano did last year in their first chance to be the man in charge. This year, six teams turn the controls over to rookie head coaches, but there's no guarantee any of those situations will turn out like the aforementioned ones. Rex Ryan has captured the emotions and hearts of his Jets team, which should play hard for him. Steve Spagnuolo got 12 forced turnovers from his Rams team in the preseason, but that looks like a two-year rebuilding project. Jim Schwartz in Detroit has more work to do than even he expected. Raheem Morris in Tampa and Todd Haley in Kansas City have already fired their coordinators. And Josh McDaniels in Denver has turned that team upside down. I think this is going to be a much tougher year for the new coaches, and a few months from now a number of teams will be crying for all those Super Bowl-winning coaches, like Jon Gruden and Bill Cowher, who are out of football right now. It might have been trendy to go young and inexperienced after Mike Tomlin won a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, but expect the proven veteran coaches to make a comeback in 2010.