Patriots move up, take Syracuse DE Chandler Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots have selected defensive end Chandler Jones of Syracuse in the first round of the NFL draft.
The defending AFC champions made a trade to move up six spots to get Jones. The Patriots sent the No. 27 pick and their third-rounder, the 93rd overall pick, to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 21st overall pick.
Jones is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds.
The Patriots also have another first-rounder, the 31st overall pick in the draft. They acquired the No. 27 pick in a trade with New Orleans.