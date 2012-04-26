Patriots move up, take Syracuse DE Chandler Jones

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 05:24 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots have selected defensive end Chandler Jones of Syracuse in the first round of the NFL draft.

The defending AFC champions made a trade to move up six spots to get Jones. The Patriots sent the No. 27 pick and their third-rounder, the 93rd overall pick, to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 21st overall pick.

Jones is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds.

The Patriots also have another first-rounder, the 31st overall pick in the draft. They acquired the No. 27 pick in a trade with New Orleans.

