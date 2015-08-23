Around the NFL

Patriots' McCourty hopes move to CB isn't 'permanent'

Published: Aug 23, 2015 at 01:36 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots value Devin McCourty's versatility, but the Pro Bowl safety hopes they don't turn that into a theme for 2015.

McCourty acknowledged that he wasn't thrilled about shifting to cornerback in a 26-24 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Saturday night.

"I hope it's not permanent," McCourty said, per CSN New England. "As a player, that's out of your control."

McCourty looked solid breaking up an end-zone pass to New Orleans target Brandon Coleman but later gave up a pair of grabs to Brandin Cooks. The second-year Saints wideout squirmed out of McCourty's arms for a 7-yard gain in the first quarter. On the following drive, Cooks ran past McCourty and outdueled fill-in safety Duron Harmon for a 45-yard score.

"It's the first time I've played corner in a game, I think, in like three years, so obviously it's a lot of frustration, but you just gotta play," McCourty said. "It didn't feel great, and I don't think it looked great so we'll see."

After waving goodbye to Darrelle Revis, Brandon Browner and Kyle Arrington, the Patriots are open to new solutions at the corner spot. McCourty, though, has gone on the record before about a position switch, saying in June: "I want to play safety, but it's out of my control, so whatever the coaches decide is what it will have to be."

McCourty inked a five-year, $47.5 million pact this offseason, but he did so expecting to play the backstop role, where he's thrived over the past three seasons and admittedly feels most "comfortable."

"You can't control where you play. Everyone's going to play in a position for the team. Overall that's what's best for the team," said McCourty, shifting into Patriots-speak to add: "I don't think what you think or how you feel matters."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast caps the weeklong Fantasy Extravaganza by talking undervalued and overvalued QBs and everyone's draft philosophies.

