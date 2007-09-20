Patriots looking to stay perfect when they face Bills

Last Sunday's victory over the Chargers came with controversy surrounding coach Bill Belichick and the team's involvement in using a video camera on the sidelines in the season opener against the Jets. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fined Belichick $500,000 and the team $250,000 for violating a league ruling regarding such action. New England also must forfeit a first-round draft pick in 2008 if it makes the playoffs or a second- and third-round pick if it doesn't.