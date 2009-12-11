Patriots list Brady as questionable vs. Panthers after he practices

Published: Dec 11, 2009 at 10:05 AM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice field Friday after missing the previous two sessions with right finger, right shoulder and rib injuries, and he's listed as questionable for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Brady had a lot happen this week. His wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, gave birth to their son Tuesday.

Brady went to the locker room with an arm injury early in last weekend's loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he didn't miss a play and finished 19-of-29 passing for 352 yards and two touchdowns. The 7-5 Patriots have lost two consecutive games, but they hold a one-game lead over the Dolphins and New York Jets in the AFC East.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

