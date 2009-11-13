Patriots list 10 players as questionable for game vs. Colts

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 11:52 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting center Dan Koppen is one of 10 New England Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Koppen hurt his knee during last Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins.

There was some good news for the Patriots on Friday. Offensive tackle Matt Light, running back Sammy Morris and rookie wide receiver Julian Edelman all practiced for the first time in weeks. Light and Morris are recovering from knee injuries, Edelman from a broken arm.

Light is listed as doubtful for the Colts game, and Morris and Edelman are questionable.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says several players' statuses could be game-time decisions.

Listed as out for Sunday are defensive end Jarvis Green, running back Fred Taylor and rookie wide receiver Brandon Tate.

