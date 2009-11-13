Patriots list 10 players as questionable for game vs. Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting center Dan Koppen is one of 10 New England Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.
There was some good news for the Patriots on Friday. Offensive tackle Matt Light, running back Sammy Morris and rookie wide receiver Julian Edelman all practiced for the first time in weeks. Light and Morris are recovering from knee injuries, Edelman from a broken arm.
Listed as out for Sunday are defensive end Jarvis Green, running back Fred Taylor and rookie wide receiver Brandon Tate.
