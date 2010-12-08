Patriots lead list of teams to beat down the stretch

» I would not be surprised if Karl Dorrell gets consideration for the Denver job. The former coach at UCLA has ties to the Broncos and owner Pat Bowlen, dating back to being a minority coaching intern there in 1993. As a receivers coach on Mike Shanahan's staff, he was very well respected, and former Broncos like Rod Smith would endorse him. Dorrell has head-coaching experience at UCLA and has coached receivers for the Dolphins since 2008. If Gary Kubiak gets let go by the Texans, he'd have to be considered a heavy favorite, especially with Air Force coach Troy Calhoun pulling himself from consideration. Gregg Williams and Ron Rivera might make some sense for the Broncos as well. ...