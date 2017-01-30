Patriots land in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI

Ground control to Major Tom Brady: You are cleared for landing.
One day after the Atlanta Falcons touched down in Houston, the New England Patriots landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport ahead of Super Bowl LI, set to be played on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.
This is the second time the Patriots have played the Big Game in Texas' biggest city. New England beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, played at then-Reliant Stadium, for its second Super Bowl victory in 2004. Brady and Co. are seeking to capture New England's fifth championship this Sunday against Atlanta, which is making just its second Super Bowl appearance.