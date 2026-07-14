Patriots' Kevin Byard: WR like A.J. Brown 'shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense'

"When I was in Chicago, we obviously played against a guy in Justin Jefferson, and, for the most part, you need to point out where Justin Jefferson was on every single play," Byard said. "It's the same thing with A.J. When I'm lined up at safety, and I'm deep back there, 12, 14, 15 yards, whatever, I'm going to identify where's A.J.? You know what I mean? Like where's he at? Is he lined up way out on the boundary at the X? Is he lined up in the slot or whatever? Let's identify where he is, and now I can kind of get a good base on, OK, this is where the No. 1 player is. The running back's here, tight end's here. So, it just shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense."