Patriots' Kevin Byard: WR like A.J. Brown 'shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense'

Entering Year 11, New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard knows what a top-tier No. 1 wideout like A.J. Brown means to an offense.
Joining SiriusXM NFL Radio, Byard compared Brown's effect on the defense to how he and the Chicago Bears had to manage facing Justin Jefferson twice a year.
"When I was in Chicago, we obviously played against a guy in Justin Jefferson, and, for the most part, you need to point out where Justin Jefferson was on every single play," Byard said. "It's the same thing with A.J. When I'm lined up at safety, and I'm deep back there, 12, 14, 15 yards, whatever, I'm going to identify where's A.J.? You know what I mean? Like where's he at? Is he lined up way out on the boundary at the X? Is he lined up in the slot or whatever? Let's identify where he is, and now I can kind of get a good base on, OK, this is where the No. 1 player is. The running back's here, tight end's here. So, it just shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense."
The influence a top-tier receiver like Brown can have on the entire defensive structure makes life easier on a quarterback. It's why the Pats sought out a trade for the 29-year-old veteran. Importing Brown will allow Drake Maye much better matchups, even if his top target is covered. Not to mention the fact that Brown's best routes are ones that Maye throws at an extremely accurate rate.
Byard said that the attention on a player like Brown, who can find pay dirt on any touch, takes a ton of defensive effort.
"Do you play cloud over top of him? 'Cause you don't really want to leave him one-on-one," Byard said. "I mean that's what A.J. does best. He's gonna run those slants, those quick dig routes, those go balls. I don't think anybody in the league is better than him when it comes to those routes and being able to break a tackle and take it the distance. So, he's just a phenomenal athlete, phenomenal talent."
Adding Brown and signing Romeo Doubs gives the 2026 Pats more explosive potential than Maye worked with last season, when he took them to the Super Bowl.