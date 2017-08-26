Around the NFL

Patriots' Julian Edelman out for season with torn ACL

Published: Aug 26, 2017 at 05:59 AM

New England's worst fears have been realized. Julian Edelman is done for the season.

An MRI on Saturday revealed that Edelman indeed suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during Friday's preseason win over the Lions, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Patriots confirmed their Super Bowl hero will miss the 2017 season.

The MMQB's Albert Breer first reported the news.

"Great competitor, works hard, tough, does all the things that you ask him to do," coach Bill Belichick said about Edelman on a conference call Saturday, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. "I feel badly for him of course."

Edelman went down on a non-contact play as he was scampering through the secondary on his third catch of the opening drive, and then limped off the field. He was later carted to the locker room and did not return.

The 32-year-old receiver has been Brady's most reliable target for years. Edelman has earned more than nine targets per game over the last four seasons and has averaged more than 11 yards per catch the past five years. He is coming off a career-high 1,106-yard 2016 season. Edelman signed a two-year, $11 million contract with $7 million guaranteed before this offseason.

As far as injuries to New England's offense go, this one hurts, but doesn't derail the train as much as a sidelined Rob Gronkowski or -- heavens forbid -- Tom Brady would. The plug-and-play nature of the Patriots' attack should facilitate an easy transition in the slot from Edelman to Danny Amendola or one of New England's 63 pass-catching running backs.

Chris Hogan, new acquisition Brandin Cooks and the Patriots' tight ends should be the greatest beneficiaries of Edelman's absence. Hogan and Cooks are suddenly New England's go-to receivers and will be expected to replace, in tandem, Edelman's nearly 100 receptions from last season. Gronkowski and former Colts tight end Dwayne Allen should see increased targets on third-down conversions.

Edelman's absence will change how New England attacks the season and opposing defenses, but as long as No. 12 is under center, dreams of Super Bowl glory should not and will not be abandoned.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW