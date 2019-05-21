Patriots, Julian Edelman finalizing contract extension

The Patriots are in the process of finalizing a contract extension with Edelman, who was set to enter the final year of a deal that paid a base salary of $2 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added it's a two-year, $18 million extension with $12 million guaranteed. The deal also has an $8 million signing bonus and features $2.8 million guaranteed in 2021, the final season of the contract.