Patriots' Julian Edelman avoids query on concussion in Super Bowl

Published: Feb 16, 2015 at 05:25 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL.com featured the passion of the players competing in the Houston Regional Combine.
  • An editorial in the Boston Globe urged all levels of football to embrace technology to prevent concussions.
  • The Associated Press reported that the NFL has pulled the scouting combine invitation for Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson because of personal conduct issues.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

