Patriots' Julian Edelman avoids query on concussion in Super Bowl

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- After questions arose about his health in Super Bowl XLIX two weeks ago, the New York Times reported that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman dodged questions Saturday about whether he sustained a concussion during the fourth quarter on a hit to his head.
- An editorial in the Boston Globe urged all levels of football to embrace technology to prevent concussions.
- Another Boston Globe editorial praised the NFL for hiring Dr. Elizabeth Nabel as its first chief medical and health advisor.
- The Associated Press reported that the NFL has pulled the scouting combine invitation for Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson because of personal conduct issues.
- The Columbia (Missouri) Daily Tribune reported on how St. Louis Rams lineman Chris Long explained the league's drug-testing process.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor