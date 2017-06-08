Patriots, Julian Edelman agree on contract extension

New England and wideout Julian Edelman have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension, a source informed of the agreement between the two sides told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It's a two-year deal worth $11 million with $9 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Garafolo adds the deal comes with a $5 million signing bonus and an addition $4 million Edelman can earn in incentives.