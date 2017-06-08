Around the NFL

Patriots, Julian Edelman agree on contract extension

Published: Jun 08, 2017 at 09:20 AM

The Patriots have locked up one of Tom Brady's favorite targets.

New England and wideout Julian Edelman have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension, a source informed of the agreement between the two sides told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It's a two-year deal worth $11 million with $9 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Garafolo adds the deal comes with a $5 million signing bonus and an addition $4 million Edelman can earn in incentives.

Edelman was set to earn $3 million in base salary in 2017, entering the final year of his four-year deal signed in 2014.

The 31-year-old receiver is coming off his second 1,000-plus yard season in nine years with the Patriots, and a legendary catch in the Super Bowl against the Falcons. Edelman landed the No. 71 spot in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2017.

Entering 2017, the Patriots are loaded at receiver with Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Andrew Hawkins currently making up the top of the depth chart.

Locking down Edelman now allows coach Bill Belichick to focus on other 2018 free-agents-to-be, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Nate Solder, et al.

UPDATE:Edelman announced Friday his new deal with a Shady Twitter video...

