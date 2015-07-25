Patriots ink punter Ryan Allen to three-year extension

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Ryan Allen has signed a three-year extension that takes him through the 2018 season.
Allen, an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech, has the option to renegotiate after two seasons, according to The Boston Globe. The move comes 10 days after the Patriots signed Stephen Gostkowskito an extension that made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.
Allen, 25, has been a steady performer in two seasons with the Patriots, averaging 46.1 yards per punt with a net average of 40.2. He put 25 of his 66 punts last regular season inside the 20.
