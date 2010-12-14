Patriots in, but nine teams eliminated from playoff contention

NEW YORK -- Nine teams have been eliminated from playoff contention as the NFL heads into Week 15.
Out of the running are Washington, Minnesota, Detroit, Dallas and Carolina in the NFC. Gone from the AFC are Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Denver.
On the verge of elimination are Houston (5-8), Tennessee (5-8) and Arizona (4-9). Although San Francisco also is 5-8, it trails first-place St. Louis and Seattle by only one game in the NFC West with three remaining.
New England (11-2) has secured a playoff berth.
