 Skip to main content
Advertising

Patriots hire former DB Brown as a defensive coach

Published: Jan 29, 2010 at 08:18 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have hired former Notre Dame assistant Corwin Brown as a defensive coach.

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/new-england-patriots)For more on the New England Patriots, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  **Blog Blitz: Patriots**

The Patriots announced Brown's appointment Friday. He had spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Irish, who recently hired new head coach Brian Kelly to turn around a program that has struggled for a decade.

Brown was defensive backs coach for the New York Jets from 2004 to 2006. His units intercepted a total of 56 passes, tied for fifth in the NFL.

Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, played four seasons for the Patriots. He also played for the Jets and Detroit Lions.

New England won the AFC East in 2009 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons but lost to the Baltimore Ravens 33-14 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: 'We're not closing the door on anything'

Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II would not dismiss the possibility of trading for a veteran quarterback following Kenny Pickett's disappointing season.
news

Former Bills, Jets HC Rex Ryan interviews with Cowboys for defensive coordinator position

The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Ryan was previously the head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, but has been out of the coaching world since the 2016 season.
news

49ers S Tashaun Gipson on defense's 'unacceptable' performance vs. Lions: Wasn't 'our brand of football'

San Francisco's defense in the NFC Championship Game put them in the 24-7 hole before their unlikely comeback -- and the effort on that side of the ball was, in some cases, questionable. Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks referred to his unit's effort in that game as "unacceptable" and "embarrassing," and his players didn't disagree.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Bijan Robinson flashes for Falcons; Bucs' group shows promise

Where did Bijan Robinson shine -- and where was there room for improvement? How much did rookies power the Buccaneers' playoff push? Eric Edholm grades each NFC South team's 2023 rookie class.