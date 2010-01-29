Patriots hire former DB Brown as a defensive coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have hired former Notre Dame assistant Corwin Brown as a defensive coach.
The Patriots announced Brown's appointment Friday. He had spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Irish, who recently hired new head coach Brian Kelly to turn around a program that has struggled for a decade.
Brown was defensive backs coach for the New York Jets from 2004 to 2006. His units intercepted a total of 56 passes, tied for fifth in the NFL.
Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, played four seasons for the Patriots. He also played for the Jets and Detroit Lions.
New England won the AFC East in 2009 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons but lost to the Baltimore Ravens 33-14 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
