Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'

Fresh off a heartbreaking and stunning loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens have a new concern.

Lamar Jackson (elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official practice report.

Jackson told reporters Wednesday he's "feeling good" and that he'll participate in Thursday's practice and Sunday's game. Jackson didn't throw Wednesday, but quieted concerns with his response.

"I'm gonna throw Sunday," Jackson said. "A lot Sunday."

Jackson has certainly been throwing the ball plenty through the first two weeks of the 2022 season, completing 38 of 59 attempts for 531 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He tossed the Ravens to victory over the Jets in Week 1 and appeared set to do so again against Miami last weekend, completing 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards, three scores and a 142.6 passer rating.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, Jackson's arm couldn't also play defense.

Baltimore's 42-38 loss to Miami was shocking because of how it happened, but it won't lull the Patriots into believing they'll have an easy going against the Ravens in Week 3 -- not with Jackson playing at an award-winning level.

"Without a doubt," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said when asked if Jackson has answered questions about his abilities in the pocket. "It's the type of the player, the MVP type of candidate. I think he's more than answered them. But, we'll see what his contract is, that will answer them."

Belichick's response was a savvy nod to the prolonged contract situation between Jackson and the Ravens, with both sides pausing negotiations on an extension just before the start of the 2022 season. Jackson has responded with emphasis, stuffing the stat sheet in his first two games to the tune of 667 combined passing and rushing yards. He's accounted for seven touchdowns through two contests and doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.