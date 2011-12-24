Patriots guard Mankins sidelined by knee injury vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots All-Pro guard Logan Mankins was a replacement at left tackle in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins, but had to be replaced himself.
Mankins, starting in place of the injured Matt Light, left on the team's second series of the game with a knee injury and didn't return. According to the Boston Herald, Mankins wanted to return to the game but wasn't allowed to and will have further testing next week.
Mankins' injury left the Patriots paper-thin along the offensive line, as they started the game without both starting tackles. Right tackle Sebastian Vollmer was deactivated because of a foot injury, and Light was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury during pregame warm-ups.
Brady added: "It says a lot about these guys."
The injuries forced Mankins to slide out to start at left tackle, and Donald Thomas started at left guard. With Mankins out, rookie Nate Solder shifted from right to left tackle and rookie Marcus Cannon took over at right tackle.