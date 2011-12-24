Patriots guard Mankins sidelined by knee injury vs. Dolphins

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 05:08 AM

New England Patriots All-Pro guard Logan Mankins was a replacement at left tackle in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins, but had to be replaced himself.

Mankins, starting in place of the injured Matt Light, left on the team's second series of the game with a knee injury and didn't return. According to the Boston Herald, Mankins wanted to return to the game but wasn't allowed to and will have further testing next week.

Mankins' injury left the Patriots paper-thin along the offensive line, as they started the game without both starting tackles. Right tackle Sebastian Vollmer was deactivated because of a foot injury, and Light was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury during pregame warm-ups.

"I've never been part of a game like that," Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told NFL Network's Albert Breer, while getting dressed at his locker. "To lose Matt (Light) an hour-and-a-half before the game, and then Logan (Mankins) on the first series."

Brady added: "It says a lot about these guys."

The injuries forced Mankins to slide out to start at left tackle, and Donald Thomas started at left guard. With Mankins out, rookie Nate Solder shifted from right to left tackle and rookie Marcus Cannon took over at right tackle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died Wednesday at the age of 38, the team announced. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Troy King (AKA thirsty Wednesday?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 1

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young gave a positive update on his rehab from a torn ACL

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW