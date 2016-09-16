Patriots' Gronkowski questionable for Dolphins game

The team on Friday listed the All-Pro tight end as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Dolphins because of the nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener. Gronkowski was limited during Friday's session, keeping hope alive for a possible start.
The Patriots also announced that both linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (ankle) are questionable for the clash.
The Patriots survived Week 1 without Gronkowski, but Tom Brady understudy Jimmy Garoppolo needs all the help he can get against an edgy Miami defense. Few teams have dealt with as many early season absences as New England.
Still, we trust the Patriots to be ready for battle no matter who suits up. After all, coach Bill Belichick could turn the Indigo Girls into a pair of reliable, hard-hitting linebackers in a pinch. New England will survive -- they always do.