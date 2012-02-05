Patriots' Gronkowski, Ochocinco active for Super Bowl XLVI

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 07:43 AM

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be active for Sunday's Super Bowl, according to the team's official Twitter feed.

Neither Gronkowski nor receiver Chad Ochocinco were on the inactive list, meaning they will be active for the game.

Gronkowski's left ankle looked perfectly fine when he jogged onto the field wearing a protective sock before the start of pregame warm-ups.

Gronkowski and fellow tight end Aaron Hernandez jogged about 50 yards down the numbers then turned to their right and ran another 15-20 before doubling back to start positional drills. There was no noticeable limp when Gronkowski ran.

NFL Network's Alex Flanagan had been told by Patriots coach Bill Belichick earlier in the day that Gronkowski, who has been dealing with a high left ankle injury, would definitely play.

Running back Kevin Faulk, who has played in four previous Super Bowls with the team, is listed as inactive.

Patriots defensive end Alex Silvestro will also be active. Silvestro was signed to the roster from the practice squad Saturday after receiver Tiquan Underwood was cut.

The full list of inactive Patriots included Faulk, quarterback Ryan Mallett, running back Shane Vereen, linebacker Gary Guyton, guard Donald Thomas, guard Nick McDonald and defensive end Ron Brace.

Linebacker Mark Herzlich was among the inactive players listed by the New York Giants, according to team spokesman Pat Hanlon.

In addition to Herzlich, Giants receiver Ramses Barden, running back Da'Rel Scott, offensive lineman Jim Cordle, defensive end Justin Trattou, defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy and offensive lineman James Brewer will not be active.

