Patriots' Gronkowski listed as unable to practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was listed as unable to practice on Wednesday on the team's first injury report since he injured his left ankle in the AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Although the Patriots did not practice, they were required to file an injury report. Gronkowski is listed as "DNP." Twelve players were listed as "limited participation," including receiver Wes Welker, guard Logan Mankins and linebacker Rob Ninkovich. Two others were listed as "full participation."
Gronkowski was seen wearing a removable boot on his left foot on Monday. The second-year star, who set an NFL record for tight ends with 17 touchdown catches, limped off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore but returned about five minutes later.