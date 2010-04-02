Patriots go for depth, agree to terms with veteran DT Lewis

Published: Apr 02, 2010 at 10:41 AM

The New England Patriots have agreed to undisclosed terms with veteran defensive tackle Damione Lewis, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi confirmed Friday via a team source.

Lewis, 32, gives the Patriots needed depth in the middle of their defensive line. Two-time Pro Bowl pick Vince Wilfork recently signed a five-year, $40 million contract to remain in New England, but five-year veteran Mike Wright is the most experienced tackle besides him.

The Carolina Panthersreleased Lewis last month in what he said was a cost-cutting move. Lewis would have been due $4 million next season and a $1 million roster bonus.

"Coach (John) Fox said it was more of an economic deal. He said it wasn't about the way I played," Lewis said then. "I feel like I had a good season. The only thing I didn't do was that my sack numbers were down."

Lewis had 41 tackles and a half sack in 16 starts last season. He had 48 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2008, the first season he replaced Kris Jenkins as a starter in Carolina.

Lewis was a first-round draft pick (12th overall) by the St. Louis Rams in 2001, then played five seasons with the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

