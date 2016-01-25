Around the NFL

Patriots fire offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo

Published: Jan 25, 2016 at 11:35 AM

Tom Brady took a savage beating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Less than 24 hours later, another member of the Patriots took the hit.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Patriots are parting ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

DeGuglielmo had spent the past two seasons as New England's offensive line coach. He took the position following the retirement of longtime position coach Dante Scarnecchia. DeGuglielmo worked with the New York Jets under Rex Ryan before coming to New England.

The dismissal represents a sharp turn of events for DeGuglielmo, who had been praised this season for his work with an offensive line hit hard by injuries to several starters.

But Sunday's events were seismic enough to prompt immediate change on Patriot Way. Brady is the face of the franchise and the team's most valuable player. That he took more hits in one game than any quarterback had all season was simply unacceptable, and Monday's move tells you just how unhappy head coach Bill Belichick must have been.

According to NFL Research, Brady took 20 hits in the game, including four sacks. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reviewed the game tape and believes Brady was hit a whopping 25 times.

DeGuglielmo feels like a victim of circumstance more than anything. He was coaching up a patchwork line protecting a slow-footed 38-year-old passer against arguably the best defense in football. DeGuglielmo ran out of answers on Sunday, and it cost him his job.

