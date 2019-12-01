Patriots fall out of top seed in AFC after loss to Texans

The defense, which had given up four passing touchdowns through its first 11 games, surrendered four to Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins and gave up more than 14 points for just the second time this season. The offense could muster but a field goal for the first 44 minutes and Tom Brady completed less than 50 percent of his passes. On top of it all, kicker Kai Forbath missed an extra point in his first game with the team.