Patriots face quarterback crisis after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

But the luxury the Patriots had enjoyed for the first six quarters of the season is over. There was no forgetting Brady's absence in New England, of course. But Garoppolo had played so well in leading a road upset of Arizona in the season opener and was even better in burying the Dolphins in the first half -- including his second touchdown pass of the day when he held the safety on the left side of the field with his eyes, before whipping to the right to find tight end Martellus Bennett up the seam for a 20-yard score -- that the sting of Brady's suspension had at least been soothed by the prospect that the Patriots might go 4-0 without him and get a haul of draft picks if they ever decide to trade Garoppolo.