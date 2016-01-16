Patriots extend Keshawn Martin, per report

This week, the team handed the young wideout a two-year, $3 million contract extension, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.
Set to become a free agent this offseason, Martin will now stay in New England, where Julian Edelman, Brandon LaFell and Danny Amendola are all under contract for next season.
With so many injuries at the receiver position this season, the Patriots are wise to bolster their depth with a young player who understands the playbook.
He isn't seen as a weekly threat, but Martin showed potential in a Week 16 loss to the Jets that saw him catch seven balls for 68 yards. With 14 grabs since Week 13, the fourth-year pass-catcher has done enough to earn a long-term look in New England.