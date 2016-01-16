Around the NFL

Patriots extend Keshawn Martin, per report

Published: Jan 16, 2016 at 07:17 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots are keeping Keshawn Martin around for the long haul.

This week, the team handed the young wideout a two-year, $3 million contract extension, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

Acquired in a September trade with the Texans, Martin has started eight games for the Patriots, accounting for 269 yards and two touchdowns off of 24 catches.

Set to become a free agent this offseason, Martin will now stay in New England, where Julian Edelman, Brandon LaFell and Danny Amendola are all under contract for next season.

With so many injuries at the receiver position this season, the Patriots are wise to bolster their depth with a young player who understands the playbook.

He isn't seen as a weekly threat, but Martin showed potential in a Week 16 loss to the Jets that saw him catch seven balls for 68 yards. With 14 grabs since Week 13, the fourth-year pass-catcher has done enough to earn a long-term look in New England.

