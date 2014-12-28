Patriots, exec Nick Caserio agree on extension

New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was set to be atop any catalog of hot general manager candidates this offseason.
You can scratch that name off the list.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots and Caserio have reached an agreement on a contract extension through 2020, a source informed of the situation said. He won't interview for GM openings this year.
ESPN first reported the news.
NFL Media's Albert Breer noted earlier this month in his breakdown of GM candidates that Caserio interviewing with the Miami Dolphins last season indicated the 39-year-old was ready to seriously consider leaving the Pats' nest.
Keeping Caserio through the end of the decade ensures that Bill Belichick will hold on to one of his talented evaluators after seeing several departures of front office personnel recently.
As Breer detailed last offseason, Caserio played a significant role behind the scenes in helping shape the current iteration of this Patriots team.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the biggest matchups in Week 17 and makes its picks for the last week of the season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.