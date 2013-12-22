Patriots embarrass Ravens in romp

BALTIMORE -- Logan Ryan had two interceptions, LeGarrette Blount scored twice and the playoff-bound New England Patriots breezed past Baltimore 41-7 Sunday, ending the Ravens' four-game winning streak and diminishing the postseason hopes of the defending Super Bowl champions.
This rematch of the AFC championship game was a mismatch from the outset. New England took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and never let up behind a defense that forced four turnovers and had four sacks.
The Patriots (11-4) were assured their fifth straight AFC East title before the game started when Miami lost at Buffalo. It's the 11th division crown for New England coach Bill Belichick, tied with Don Shula for most since the 1970 merger.
