Patriots, Eagles among NFL teams picking up pace on offense

Of course, the college game is more conducive to playing at a breakneck pace, given the shorter play clock and wider hash marks. But NFL teams are starting to see the benefits, as well. The New England Patriots led the NFL last season with an average of 74.4 plays per game (nearly 10 plays more than the average team), and reached as many as 92 plays in a contest. Part of their success can be attributed to running the no-huddle on over 31 percent of their snaps. Although other teams like the Denver Broncos spent more time using the no-huddle attack, the Patriots typically played at a faster pace by routinely snapping the ball within 15 seconds of it being set by officials. Consequently, the Patriots routinely get off three or four plays in a minute when operating at warp speed.