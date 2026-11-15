Patriots QB Drake Maye suffers ankle injury early in loss to Lions
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury on the first series and did not return to Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich.
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not have an update after the game on the severity of Maye's injury, which he called a lower leg injury, adding that the QB will "get more tests run."
"He couldn't function, couldn't play, couldn't do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level," Vrabel said, explaining the decision to rule out Maye.
Maye appeared to suffer the injury on a first-quarter sack by Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who also hurt his knee while celebrating after the play.
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The Patriots signal-caller walked off the field under his own power and went to the bench. He then went to the locker room with trainers.
Maye was initially deemed questionable to return before being downgraded in the second quarter.
The third-year QB was 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards, with an 11-yard scramble, at the time of his exit.
Tommy DeVito took over at quarterback for the Patriots, who later saw wide receiver A.J. Brown exit with a hamstring injury in the second half. DeVito finished 12-of-24 passing for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
New England next plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29 following its Week 11 bye.