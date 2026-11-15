Patriots QB Drake Maye suffers ankle injury early in loss to Lions

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury on the first series and did not return to Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did not have an update after the game on the severity of Maye's injury, which he called a lower leg injury, adding that the QB will "get more tests run."

"He couldn't function, couldn't play, couldn't do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level," Vrabel said, explaining the decision to rule out Maye.

Maye appeared to suffer the injury on a first-quarter sack by Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who also hurt his knee while celebrating after the play.