 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Patriots' Drake Maye already building chemistry with 'great teammate' A.J. Brown

Published: Jul 17, 2026 at 08:41 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Much was made about A.J. Brown's chemistry with Jalen Hurts during the end of his run in Philadelphia. Thus far, everything has gone swimmingly in New England.

At his football camp on Thursday, Drake Maye was asked what he's learned from working with the wideout since the June trade.

"It has been awesome," Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. I'm looking forward to getting to camp and building some chemistry. And I know there's already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he'll make a play."

Related Links

Brown is coming off a down season by his standards -- 1,003 yards -- marked by frustration with the offense that spilled over into locker-room comments and social media posts. The wideout also was inconsistent on the field, with several big drops characterizing the end of his run in Philly.

The Patriots are counting on Brown bouncing back in a big way, as the centerpiece of a revamped weaponry that should allow Maye and the offense to be more dynamic in 2026.

"He's a great teammate," Maye said of Brown. "He's been great so far, and he loves to win. So, we share that."

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-62: MVP finalist Trevor Lawrence earns career-best ranking

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Leo Chenal: Commanders' revamped defense has 'a bunch of dogs'

New Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal, who signed as a free agent this offseason after four years with the Chiefs, said Daronte Jones' scheme was one thing that attracted him to Washington.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) 'pointed in the right direction' in recovery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Brian Burns: Offenses will have to deal with 'organized chaos' from Giants LB corps

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns is optimistic about defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's scheme and New York's personnel, believing the linebacker corps can deliver "organized chaos" that'll be tough to deal with in 2026.

news

Dion Dawkins says Bills are reaching 'climax of a movie' in 2026: 'It's kill or be killed'

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins likened Buffalo's 2026 season to a movie, with plans to write a storybook ending for a franchise that has been searching for one for years.

news

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald doesn't 'care' about NFC West moves, feels no different after Super Bowl title

Mike Macdonald's mentality hasn't changed after raising a Lombardi Trophy in Seattle. The Seahawks coach simply endeavors to get the most out of his players each year.

news

Jared Verse eager to establish standard with Browns after stunning trade: 'Jared Verse defense'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Jared Verse said that after the initial shock of his trade wore off, he became excited to be a part of what Todd Monken and the Browns are building.

news

Saints, 5-time Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara agree to restructured contract to stay in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara is staying put in New Orleans. The Saints' all-time leading rusher has agreed to a restructured deal to remain in New Orleans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday afternoon.

news

NFL news roundup: QB Will Grier retires from NFL; free agent Ethan Pocic cleared for camp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patrick Mahomes says 'goal' remains to play in Chiefs' Week 1 game against Broncos

Patrick Mahomes remains on course to be ready for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 Monday night opener against the AFC West champion Denver Broncos following his season-ending ACL tear.

news

Stevie Johnson surprised by Keon Coleman: Third-year Bills WR is 'locked in,' not immature

As part of Keon Coleman's preparation for 2026, he linked up with former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson, who understands the pressure of performing in Buffalo.