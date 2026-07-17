Patriots' Drake Maye already building chemistry with 'great teammate' A.J. Brown

Much was made about A.J. Brown's chemistry with Jalen Hurts during the end of his run in Philadelphia. Thus far, everything has gone swimmingly in New England.
At his football camp on Thursday, Drake Maye was asked what he's learned from working with the wideout since the June trade.
"It has been awesome," Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. I'm looking forward to getting to camp and building some chemistry. And I know there's already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he'll make a play."
Brown is coming off a down season by his standards -- 1,003 yards -- marked by frustration with the offense that spilled over into locker-room comments and social media posts. The wideout also was inconsistent on the field, with several big drops characterizing the end of his run in Philly.
The Patriots are counting on Brown bouncing back in a big way, as the centerpiece of a revamped weaponry that should allow Maye and the offense to be more dynamic in 2026.
"He's a great teammate," Maye said of Brown. "He's been great so far, and he loves to win. So, we share that."