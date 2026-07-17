Patriots' Drake Maye already building chemistry with 'great teammate' A.J. Brown

Much was made about A.J. Brown 's chemistry with Jalen Hurts during the end of his run in Philadelphia. Thus far, everything has gone swimmingly in New England.

At his football camp on Thursday, Drake Maye was asked what he's learned from working with the wideout since the June trade .

"It has been awesome," Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. I'm looking forward to getting to camp and building some chemistry. And I know there's already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he'll make a play."