Patriots dominate Titans, quieting distractions and talk of demise

"I think it always feels that way and I think being on the field is a great place to, you know, that's where you go prove it," Brady said. "You can talk all day about what you're going to do or what you can do. Ultimately, you've got to go out there and do it. I think just having the opportunity to go play, and I've had so many great teammates over the years and this team has done such a great job this year focusing on what we need to. When you get out there, that's the best part of the week."