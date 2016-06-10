Patriots doing just fine during another offseason of uncertainty

But it is almost as if the Patriots have developed their coping mechanisms -- scream "Free Brady" when they occasionally appear in public, but otherwise keep their blinders on -- and moved along. The QB practice reps were divided, Jimmy Garoppolo said all the right things about being a backup, Brady declined to speak and everything seemed back to normal, as if it is perfectly expected that the biggest star in the game would spend a second consecutive offseason with his playing time more in the hands of the federal bench than Bill Belichick. When Garoppolo was asked this week about the oddity of being a backup who, for the second straight offseason, must prepare as if he will start the season opener, he made it sound as if this is any other quarterback competition, like those happening elsewhere in the league.