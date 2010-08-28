Patriots DL Brace could return to practice this week

Friday's MRI exam on New England Patriots defensive lineman Ron Brace revealed an ankle sprain, according to the *Boston Herald*, citing a source close to the player.
Brace will undergo treatment Saturday and run on the ankle to test it. Brace could miss a couple days before returning to action, according to the Herald.
Brace injured his ankle during Thursday night's 36-35 preseason loss to the St. Louis Rams. He produced seven tackles and sacked Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford once in the game.
The Patriots are counting on Brace -- who failed his conditioning test at the start of training camp -- to add depth at defensive end after placing starter Ty Warren on season-ending injured reserve.
Brace, a 2009 second-round draft pick out of Boston College, appeared in nine games with the Patriots last season, making six tackles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.