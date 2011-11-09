Patriots' defense practices without Chung, Spikes

The New England Patriots' already porous defense was hurting on Wednesday, as both safety Patrick Chung and linebacker Brandon Spikes missed practice.

If they can't play this weekend, it would be a blow to the league's worst defense as the Patriots prepare for an AFC East showdown with the New York Jets.

Chung missed practice because of a foot injury; Spikes sat out with a knee injury. Both injuries occurred during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

Spikes' injury appears to be more cause for concern. He is considered week to week after a Monday MRI exam revealed a medial collateral ligament strain, according to ESPN. Spikes is considered week to week.

