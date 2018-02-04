Around the NFL

Patriots defense 'didn't come to play' in loss to Eagles

Published: Feb 04, 2018 at 04:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New England Patriots bend-but-don't-break defense shattered. Repeatedly.

The Patriots gave up 538 total yards and 41 points, most in any playoff game under Bill Belichick, to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 41-33 Super Bowl LII defeat.

In a subdued Patriots locker room after the loss, defensive lineman Trey Flowers slowly removed his pads, methodically cut off the wraps on each hand, often pausing to take a sigh, lamenting a loss in which his defense couldn't stop Nick Foles.

"It was frustrating not being able to get off the field," Flowers said. "Not being able to make those plays. Not being able to get off on third down and it is what it is. Just got to work harder to get back."

The Eagles converted 10 of 16 third downs, keeping drive after drive alive. Philadelphia punted just once in 10 possessions, with six of the eight scoring drives earning at least 65 yards.

Flowers, the Patriots leading sack man this season, said the defense's struggles stemmed from lack of execution.

"Yeah it's stressful, just to not be able to get off on third down," he said. "I don't think they did a lot of things different, they just executed well and made the plays that we didn't make and capitalized us lacking on fundamentally and that's what good things do."

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watched his D get repeatedly gashed by Foles through the air, and by running backs on the ground. The Eagles stand-in quarterback completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, one touchdown, one interception, an 8.7 yard per pass average. He also caught a TD on a trick fourth-down play near the end of the first half.

Eagles running backs combined for 155 rushing yards, and Corey Clement burned Patriots defenders in the passing game -- 100 yards on four catches with a TD.

"Obviously, I didn't do a good enough job here with the defense," Patricia said. "Look, that is a great offense and they are extremely talented. I have been talking about it all week how good they are. They just played really well and we didn't get enough stops. I give them all the credit. They played outstanding."

Patricia's D was torched for big plays, earned zero sacks, and missed a boatload of tackles. The Pats surrendered five passing plays of 20-plus yards -- including a 55-yarder to Clement -- and three runs of 20-plus yards in the first half. Despite halftime adjustments, Patricia's D couldn't slow the Eagles.

"We certainly tried everything we could to get a stop and then do everything we could to adjust and go from there. We didn't execute," the presumptive future Detroit Lions head coach said.

Player after player said their lack of execution on third down was the team's downfall.

"Both offensive just moved the ball up and down," safety Devin McCourty said. "We looked back and it was third down. I don't know what happened at the finish, but we just couldn't get off the field on third down. It was just man coverage. They kept making plays. We just didn't do a good job on third down."

Even with Tom Brady setting another Super Bowl record with 505 yards, and the Patriots not punting all game, New England's defense couldn't get one stop in the second half to stop the bleeding.

"Defense just didn't come to play," a terse Kyle Van Noy said after the loss.

With Brady dominating the second half, it seemed that surely the Patriots would get one stop to secure the victory. It never happened. Sunday's loss from New England is a reminder that football is the ultimate team game. Even with the greatest quarterback of all-time playing at his peak, the Patriots got beat because their defense couldn't stop Nick Foles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have defeated the New England Patriots to become Super Bowl champions. Check out some of the best photos and moments from the game!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Broncos

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue. He is officially questionable to play this weekend in Denver.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW