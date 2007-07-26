Patriots 'defend' home turf against Bears

Notes: Linebacker Junior Seau, who came out of a brief retirement to join the Patriots, didn't return after hurting his right arm in the second quarter. ... Chicago had the leading gainers in receiving and rushing -- Bernard Berrian with 104 yards on five receptions and Thomas Jones with 99 yards on 23 carries. ... Kevin Faulk set the Patriots record for career receptions by a running back. His six catches Sunday gave him 262, one more than Tony Collins. ... Chicago's losses have come against AFC East teams New England and Miami.