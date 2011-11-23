Patriots cut safety Ventrone for seventh time, promote Thomas

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It's Wednesday, so it must be time for the New England Patriots to cut Ross Ventrone again.
The Patriots released the safety for the seventh time this year, letting him go to make room on the roster for offensive lineman Donald Thomas. Two days ago it was the other way around: Thomas was released and Ventrone was promoted from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ventrone was signed and cut by New England twice last year. Then the team brought him back in January. Since then, he has been on the transaction wire 17 times -- either cut, signed or promoted from the practice squad.
