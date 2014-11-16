Patriots crush Colts behind four TDs from Gray

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jonas Gray rushed for 199 yards and a franchise-record four touchdowns in his fourth career game, leading the New England Patriots to a 42-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
Brady finished 19 of 30 for 257 yards with two interceptions.
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was 23 of 39 for 303 yards with two scores. He extended his franchise record of consecutive 300-yard games to eight and moved within one of Drew Brees' NFL record.
But the unheralded Gray was the surprise star. His first two scoring runs gave New England a 14-10 halftime lead. His other two helped put the game away in the second half. Brady sealed it with a late TD pass to Rob Gronkowski.
