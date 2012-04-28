Patriots corral Nebraska CB Dennard in Round 7

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 01:27 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots selected cornerback Alfonzo Dennard of Nebraska in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Dennard was 224th overall pick, and one of the three New England selections acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Dennard, 22, is 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds, and recorded 27 tackles in 10 games for the Cornhuskers last season.

The defensive backfield has been a key New England focus. The Patriots also selected defensive back Nate Ebner, 22, of Ohio State, in the sixth round. On Friday, the team drafted safety Tavon Wilson of Illinois in the second round at No. 48.

The Patriots traded away their fifth-round pick, 163rd overall, to the Packers earlier on Saturday. New England received a sixth-rounder, 197th overall, and two seventh-rounders, 224th and 235th overall, in return.

