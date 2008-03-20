Patriots continue to rebuild secondary, sign CB Bryant

Published: Mar 20, 2008 at 10:18 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed free agent cornerback Fernando Bryant, a former first-round draft pick who has played nine years with Jacksonville and Detroit.

Fernando Bryant, CB
New England Patriots
Career Statistics
Years: 9

Tackles: 357

INTs: 7

"Adding a cornerback with Fernando's experience and production is a good opportunity for us," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

Bryant, 30, started every game for the Lions last year and had 76 tackles - the most since his rookie season - while tying a career-high with a pair of interceptions. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound cornerback from Alabama has seven interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in his career.

The Patriots lost two of their top free cornerbacks last season to free agency: Asante Samuel to Philadelphia and Randall Gay to New Orleans. Ellis Hobbs is the only one remaining from that group.

