Patriots continue to look to add depth

Published: May 12, 2008 at 12:24 PM

Never finished trying to upgrade its roster, New England is at it again. As usual.

This time it is tinkering with the idea of adding a running back that could provide valuable depth, if not spirited competition.

Last week, New England very quietly hosted a visit -– and no team can do things as quietly as the Patriots -- with former Lions running back Kevin Jones, whom Detroit released in March.

Jones appears to be a couple of months away from recovering from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered late last season, but he is far enough along that the Patriots brought him in for a look.

Some teams think Jones will be able to contribute in training camp, others wonder if he will miss the start of the season due to his knee injury.

But at this time last year, the prevailing thought was that Jones would open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with his foot injury. However, Jones made enough progress that he was not added to the list and he spent the season on Detroit's roster.

Jones is said to be further along from his knee injury than he was at this time last year from his foot injury. Still, with teams allowed to bring only 80 players to camp, and with each team struggling to find roster space, teams such as the Patriots could wait to sign a player such as Jones.

Yet at some point, someone will. His talents simply are too alluring. At one time, earlier in his career, it looked as if the 5-foot-11, 228-pound Jones would become a star.

During his rookie year, Jones led the Lions with 1,133 rushing yards while scoring five touchdowns. But foot and knee injuries slowed him down during his next three seasons in Detroit and contributed to his release in March. Now, after four seasons in the NFL, Jones' career is at something of a crossroads.

But at this time of year, available players have questions about them. Yet the interested teams have needs.

Where will Koren land?

When Green Bay dangled wide receiver Koren Robinson in trade talks, two teams that expressed at least a modicum of interest were the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Each, ultimately, could wind up being Robinson's next home.

Robinson fits the profile of players the Raiders have signed through the years. He is fast, determined and trying to prove that others have made a mistake in letting him go.

Oakland also has a need in its return game having lost Chris Carr to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Robinson could be a returner for Oakland while providing depth for a pair of wide receivers, Ronald Curry and Javon Walker, who have battled injuries.

Kansas City is in a similar situation. It could use some wide receiver depth and an upgrade in its return game. Interestingly, the Chiefs drafted Utah State wide receiver Kevin Robinson -– no relation to Koren –- in the sixth round with the 182nd pick.

Should the Chiefs opt to make a move for the former Packers wide receiver, they could have Koren Robinson and Kevin Robinson competing for return jobs.

More changes in Washington

Washington made dramatic changes to its coaching staff this offseason and now it has made some subtle ones to its front office.

On Friday, the Redskins released their director of pro personnel, Louis Riddick, who spent the previous five years with the team. Riddick's contract was up and the team opted not to renew it.

There were indications as far back as January that this was a move that could be made. Back then, the Redskins promoted Scott Campbell to their director of player personnel, overseeing the college scouting and pro personnel departments.

Just as Campbell's role grew, Riddick's shrunk and disappeared on Friday. But it will not be long until another team seeking front-office help hires Riddick, who rose up the ranks in Washington from pro scout to pro personnel director.

