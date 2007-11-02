Patriots, Colts would be wise to follow these game-plan suggestions

2. The Colts need their outside linebackers -- not their safeties -- to disguise their intentions.Tom Brady has seen it all from the safeties, and they really can't fool the Patriots. Brady will figure out what Bob Sanders' real intentions are in his pre-snap read. But as I watched film, it was clear that Brady also paid close attention to where the outside linebackers lined up and what they intended to do. If the 'backer hugged up in the box, then an option route to Ben Watson or Wes Welker was the best play. If the 'backer moved his alignment outside just a step or two to wall off Watson or Welker, then the running game became a solid choice. Keep a close eye on exactly what Freddy Keiaho and Rocky Boiman are doing every snap.