Around the NFL

Patriots clinch playoff berth with victory over Bengals

Published: Dec 15, 2019 at 08:05 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The reigning Super Bowl champions have ensured they will have a chance to defend their title.

With a 34-13 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, the Patriots clinched a playoff berth.

It's the 11th consecutive season in which the Patriots have qualified for the playoffs, which is the longest current streak in the NFL.

Led by their defense yet again, the Patriots picked off Andy Dalton four times in the second half in Sunday's victory. Tom Brady threw for a season-low 128 yards and two scores, while New England, paced by Sony Michel, rushed for a season-high 175 yards.

New England (11-3) is still looking to wrap up its 11th straight AFC East championship. The Pats can clinch the division next week with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal

Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.

Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson, to sign CB Janoris Jenkins

The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick ﻿Adoree'﻿ Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

All of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period are up for discussion and there's plenty to talk about after a big first day. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW