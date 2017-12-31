Around the NFL

Patriots clinch home-field advantage through playoffs

Published: Dec 31, 2017 at 08:10 AM

The road to Minneapolis runs through Foxborough.

For the third time in four seasons, the New England Patriots clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason following their 26-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

New England clinched its eighth consecutive first-round bye last week and elected to play its starters on both sides of the field for their regular season finale.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will be the second, third and fourth seeds behind New England.

