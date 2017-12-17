Patriots clinch AFC East with wild win over Steelers

Pittsburgh could have used Brown plenty on a drive that should have been a game-clincher, and again when a victory was just a few yards away. On third-and-4 from Pittsburgh's 25, Roethlisberger threw short to JuJu Smith-Schuster instead of having the option to toss it up to Brown for a first down that would have sealed the win. New England scored on the ensuing possession. When Pittsburgh had the ball on New England's 7 with nine seconds left, a fade to Brown should have been Pittsburgh's call. But without Brown available, that play too ended in failure.