Patriots clinch 10th straight AFC East division title

Published: Dec 23, 2018 at 07:55 AM
Austin Knoblauch

The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East division title after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-7, on Sunday.

The Pats were up 24-6 against the Buffalo Bills at the time and went on to top their division rivals, 24-12.

In securing their 10th consecutive division title, the Patriots have become the first team in NFL history to earn 10 straight playoff appearances. It's also their 16th playoff appearance over a 20-year span -- only the San Francisco 49ers (1983-2002) achieved more playoff berths over a two-decade long period (17) than the Patriots.

New England (10-5) has won the division in 16 of 18 seasons since Tom Brady became its starting quarterback in 2001, per NFL Research. Since NFL division realignment in 2002, the Patriots have won the AFC East 15 times.

New England also secured its 16th consecutive season with a double-digit win total -- tying the 49ers' mark from 1983-1998. The last time the Patriots didn't win at least 10 games -- 2002. They've also gone 86-23 against AFC East opponents in the Tom Brady era.

