Patriots clinch 10th straight AFC East division title

The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East division title after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-7, on Sunday.
The Pats were up 24-6 against the Buffalo Bills at the time and went on to top their division rivals, 24-12.
In securing their 10th consecutive division title, the Patriots have become the first team in NFL history to earn 10 straight playoff appearances. It's also their 16th playoff appearance over a 20-year span -- only the San Francisco 49ers (1983-2002) achieved more playoff berths over a two-decade long period (17) than the Patriots.